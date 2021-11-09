Bigg Boss 15: Nishant, Tejasswi, Karan & Umar Become The First Set Of Contestants To Enter The VIP Zone
Nearly a quarter season of Bigg Boss is over, and the house is getting tougher and tougher for every contestant to survive inside the house. The double elimination shocker was an eye-opener for all the housemates to up their game and show their real side while not playing safe. Even Bigg Boss 15 host of the season, Salman Khan indicated the contestants to not play safe as the game is going to get tougher now. While the fans thought double elimination was the only thing, Bigg Boss proved them wrong as they announced the contestants will have to fight to secure their place in finale by becoming a member of the VIP room.
To
be
the
part
of
the
same,
there
will
be
tasks
in
the
house
that
will
eventually
take
them
to
their
destination.
And
interestingly,
it
looks
like
Umar
Riaz
is
the
first
contestant
to
become
a
VIP
contestant
as
he
is
the
captain
of
the
house
for
the
week.
Reports
have
been
doing
the
rounds
that
he
is
now
officially
the
first
contestant
to
become
a
VIP
and
well,
his
fans
are
on
cloud
nine.
Along with Umar, the other contestants to become a part of the VIP clan are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat.
That apart, a revelation by Raqesh Bapat on proposing his lady love on national television will upset the fans of Raqesh and Shamita. He expressed, "I will never propose Shamita on national television for marriage. That is a very private emotion. Whenever has to happen, it will happen off the show, not on it. It is going to be a very special moment for us."
Keep watching Bigg Boss 15 only on Voot and Voot Select before TV every day at 10 pm.