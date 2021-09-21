Bigg Boss 15: Not Divya, But Nishant Bhat To Participate In Salman's Show; Contestants To Go Under Quarantine!

Bigg Boss OTT just got over and Bigg Boss 15 will soon go on-air on Colors TV. As the viewers are aware, Bigg Boss OTT's Pratik Sehajpal chose the breifcase and became the first contestant of Salman Khan's controversial show. There were reports that BB OTT's winner Divya Agarwal would also be a part of the show. However, now there are reports that it's not Divya but Nishant Bhat will be a part of the show.

As per Spotboye report Pratik and Nishant are under quarantine, and other contestants will also undergo quarantine soon.

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal both are in quarantine in the same hotel in Mumbai and will be making a grand entry in Bigg Boss 15 house with other contestants. The new contestants will also be going for their quarantine on September 21 and 23 respectively."

Bigg Boss 15 will go on-air on October 2 and host Salman will shoot for the first episode on October 1. The theme of the show is jungle. As per the theme, the contestants will have to struggle and fight for every comfort.

Regarding the contestants list, there are many names doing the rounds but none of them have confirmed their participation. While Mohsin Khan has denied being a part of the show and Arjun Bijlani might not be seen due to other commitments, other contestants who might be locked in the house are- Vishal Kotian, Donal Bisht, Saahil Uppal, Meera Deosthale, Nidhi Bhanushali, Nandish Sadhu, Manav Gohil, Priya Banerjee, Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh and Simba Nagpal.

