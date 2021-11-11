Bigg Boss 15 November 10 Highlights: Tejasswi, Karan, Umar, Nishant Earn VIP Tickets, Raqesh Leaves The House

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of November 10 was quite eventful, with four contestants including Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, and Nishant Bhat earning the VIP tickets. However, this move has led to a complete change of atmosphere inside the house. Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat was forced to leave the Bigg Boss 15 house due to health issues.

The episode began with Umar Riaz removing Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali in the next round of the VIP task. Karan, on the other hand, is seen telling Umar that Tejasswi will help them in bringing Nishant to their side. He is also seen asking him to take him, Tejasswi, and Nishant to the VIP zone.

Meanwhile, Vishal Kotian is seen trying to convince Umar that he will play with them and be loyal to them if he saves him. Vishal is seen swearing at his mother on the same. However, Umar later declared that he will give the VIP tickets to Karan, Tejasswi, and Nishant, and removed Vishal and Afsana Khan from the round.

The four VIP contestants of Bigg Boss 15 house, including Umar, Tejasswi, Karan, and Nishant are allowed a special room with VIP benefits. Neha Bhasin is seen saying that her respect for Umar has been raised, with his decision. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty asked Vishal about his loyalties, and he is seen telling her that Umar asked him to form an alliance. Vishal added that he will pretend to be on their side, and flip at the last minute.

Umar, on the other hand, is seen telling Nishant that he will play forward only for Afsana. While he stated that his second option is Vishal, Nishant replied that he has nothing to offer. He also added that they should the people with whom they have zero expectations, on their side.

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Occupies 5th Place; Bhagya lakshmi Enters Top 10

Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Asked To Leave House After Trying To Hurt Herself With Knife? Rashami Desai Reacts

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal is seen throwing cups in the dustbin. But Karan and Umar stopped him from doing it, saying that the Bigg Boss 15 house has limited utensils. Elsewhere, Neha Bhasin and Pratik are seen having an argument. While Neha accused him of entering her private space, he retaliated stating that she is misbehaving. However, the singer broke down at the end of the argument, and Pratik was seen apologising to her.

Raqesh Bapat, who suffers health problems, is meanwhile called to the confession room. Bigg Boss informed him that he will have to get some medical tests done, and ensured that his team will be with the actor. However, it has been confirmed that Raqesh will return to the Bigg Boss 15 house once he feels better. Later, Bigg Boss is seen announcing a new task, where the contestants are asked to collect beads from the mud.