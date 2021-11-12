Bigg Boss 15 November 11 Highlights: Afsana Is Evicted From The Show, Shamita & Jay Out Of VIP Task

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of November 11, Thursday witnessed high voltage drama, with Afsana Khan's shocking actions, which led to her eviction from the show. Afsana lost her cool after she failed to with the VIP ticket, and this led to her threatening self-harm. Shamita Shetty and Jay Bhanushali, on the other hand, are also out of the VIP task of Bigg Boss 15.

The episode began with Nishant Bhat refusing to give clothes to Shamita Shetty, in the VIP task. This led to Shamita stating that she can't trust Nishant. However, Neha Bhasin was seen trying to talk to the duo, and she later asked Shamita to give him some time.

Later, Tejasswi Prakash announced that Shamita was out of Bigg Boss 15's VIP task. According to Tejasswi, the actress was out of the game as she was the last one to enter the campsite. Later, Shamita is seen stating to Neha that she is confused, and doesn't know her priority. However, Neha disagreed with Shamita's statements.

Meanwhile, Afsana Khan is seen turning aggressive, after which she swore on her brother that she will remove her shirt if any of the guys try to touch her. While Jay Bhanushali tried to talk to her, she ended up arguing with him too. Even though the fellow contestants of Bigg Boss 15 tried to calm her down, Afsana snapped at everyone who was present there and refused to budge.

When Jay stated that she cannot do anything and everything for the purpose of the game, Afsana threatened her fellow housemates stating that she will file a case against them. Pratik Sehajpal expressed his disappointment over Afsana's behaviour and stated that his family is watching the show. He recalled how the singer behaved the same way in the last task also.

Thus, Afsana was officially out of the VIP task and she was feeling betrayed. The singer broke down, stating that she is alone in the game and asked Bigg Boss to send her home. She was later seen calling out Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, and Nishant Bhat for their stand in the VIP task.