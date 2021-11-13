Bigg Boss 15 November 12 Highlights: Afsana Leaves The House, Pratik And Umar FIght It Out

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of November 12, witnessed high voltage drama, after Afsana Khan got eliminated from the show. Afsana Khan, who initially refused to leave despite getting instructions from Bigg Boss, finally left the house after much persuasion. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz got into an ugly fight, which turned physical after a point.

The episode began with Afsana blaming wildcard contestant Rajiv Adatia for touching her in an inappropriate way. Even though Bigg Boss asked her to move out, she refused to do so until Rajiv and Shamita Shetty are evicted along with her. She later got a chance to speak to a family member, who asked her to come out. After long persuasion, Afsana left the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat was seen talking to Neha Bhasin and asked her to stop saying that she came for Shamita. He also added that Neha should not have any expectations from Shamita. However, the singer stated that she came on Bigg Boss 15 for herself, but will always support Shamita.

Nishant later got into a disagreement with Pratik Sehajpal, after the latter asked him to not favour him from now on. Even though Nishant tried to explain his point of view, the discussion soon changed into a heated argument between the duo.

Exclusive: Bigg Boss 15 Favouritism Towards Shamita Shetty Unfair, Says Rakesh Paul

Bigg Boss 15 Wild Card Contestants: BB OTT Fame Karan Nath To Enter The House As A Wild Card

Later, Karan Kundrra is seen asking Neha to not manipulate others, and to be open in the conversations. Later, the VIP contestants - Karan, Tejasswi, Umar, Nishant, and Vishal were seen talking about Jay Bhanushali, and it was eavesdropped on by Rajiv. The VIP contestants were also seen talking about the next Captain of the house, and they suggested Pratik and Simba Nagpal for the same.

Pratik and Umar later got into an argument after the latter, who is the captain of the house, refused to assign any duties to the former. When Pratik raised questions over Umar's captaincy, he called him 'bawarchi' and asked him to go and cook. He even asked him to not interfere in everything and later instructed him to clean the bathroom. However, the fight turned aggressive soon, and the Bigg Boss 15 housemates had to interfere to stop the duo from getting into a physical fight.