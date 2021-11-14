Bigg Boss 15 November 13 Highlights: Salman Khan Blasts Pratik Sehajpal, Kartik Aaryan Enters The Show

The
Bigg
Boss
15
house
witnessed
an
eventful
Weekend
Ka
War
episode
on
November
13,
Saturday.
Salman
Khan
was
back
with
a
bang
on
the
show
and
blasted
Pratik
Sehajpal
for
crossing
the
limits
while
insulting
Rajiv
Adatia.
Later,
popular
actor
Kartik
Aaryan
entered
Bigg
Boss
15
and
was
seen
having
a
fun
time
with
host
Salman
Khan.
The
episode
began
with
the
host's
grand
entry.
Immediately
after
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
15
stage,
Salman
Khan
began
to
take
'pal-pal-ka-hisab'
with
Pratik,
for
his
behaviour
towards
Rajiv.
When
the
superstar
rebuked
him
for
crossing
the
limits,
Pratik
tried
to
defend
himself
stating
that
it
was
not
his
intention.
However,
Salman
Khan
went
on
to
state
that
if
it
was
him,
Pratik
would
have
begged
to
be
removed
from
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house.
The
host
later
introduced
the
nominated
contestants
of
this
week,
saying
that
one
of
them
will
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
15,
this
week.
The
nominated
contestants
include
Shamita
Shetty,
Nishant
Bhat,
Neha
Bhasin,
Rajiv,
Simba
Nagpal,
and
Pratik.
Salman
Khan
later
bought
a
new
task,
named
'Khaali
Ghada'
in
the
episode.
In
the
task,
the
Bigg
Boss
15
contestants
were
asked
to
nominate
the
Khaali
Ghada
of
the
house,
who
are
just
the
empty
vessels
who
make
noise
without
making
a
place
for
themselves
in
the
show.