Bigg Boss 15 November 13 Highlights: Salman Khan Blasts Pratik Sehajpal, Kartik Aaryan Enters The Show

The Bigg Boss 15 house witnessed an eventful Weekend Ka War episode on November 13, Saturday. Salman Khan was back with a bang on the show and blasted Pratik Sehajpal for crossing the limits while insulting Rajiv Adatia. Later, popular actor Kartik Aaryan entered Bigg Boss 15 and was seen having a fun time with host Salman Khan.

The episode began with the host's grand entry. Immediately after entering the Bigg Boss 15 stage, Salman Khan began to take 'pal-pal-ka-hisab' with Pratik, for his behaviour towards Rajiv. When the superstar rebuked him for crossing the limits, Pratik tried to defend himself stating that it was not his intention. However, Salman Khan went on to state that if it was him, Pratik would have begged to be removed from the Bigg Boss 15 house.

The host later introduced the nominated contestants of this week, saying that one of them will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 15, this week. The nominated contestants include Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Rajiv, Simba Nagpal, and Pratik.

Salman Khan later bought a new task, named 'Khaali Ghada' in the episode. In the task, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants were asked to nominate the Khaali Ghada of the house, who are just the empty vessels who make noise without making a place for themselves in the show.