Bigg Boss 15 November 14 Highlights: Bunty Aur Babli 2 Stars Steal The Show, No Eviction This Week

This Sunday evening, Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh stole the hearts on COLORS' BIGG BOSS 15! While Rani joined our dapper host Salman Khan to recreate the good old times, Siddhant and Sharvari had set a fun task for the contestants. The housemates were asked to put keechad on each other depending on the category they fit in.

Neha threw keechad on Karan who is absolutely 'useless'. Umar nominated Pratik as the most 'irritating' member of the house before throwing this keechad of hate on him. Pratik charged on Umar and they both hit their chests, which shocked Sharvari. All hell breaks loose as Pratik and Umar got violent in the presence of guests Siddhant and Sharvari and their housemates tried to stop them. Salman put Umar in his place for his behaviour in front of the guests and said, "Umar, aap akele ho jo aggression dikha sakte ho? Mera aggression dekhna chaahoge aap?" Everyone holds their breaths as Salman warns him, "Tumse haath jodkar darquaast karta hoon, ki mujhe uss aggression mode mein na leke aao!"

However, Salman's 'fight mode' soon turned into 'fun mode' as he welcomed Rani Mukerji on stage and the two shook a leg on their iconic song 'Sarki Jo Sar Se Woh Dheere Dheere' and Rani's upcoming movie 'Bunty Aur Babli 2's title track. They also played a game of dumb charades and quiz each other before Siddhant and Sharvari joined them for more fun. Siddhant enjoyed a fanboy moment with Salman and got emotional. He then requested Salman to dance with them on the latest song of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Tatto Waaliye'. All of them rocked the stage with their moves!

Simba Nagpal Setting New Standards For Bigg Boss Contestants? Audience Liking Calm Over Calamity?

Bigg Boss 15 November 13 Highlights: Salman Khan Blasts Pratik Sehajpal, Kartik Aaryan Enters The Show

Coming back to the Bigg Boss 15, the show had no elimination this weekend, as the last week witnessed the exits of Afsana Khan and Raqesh Bapat from the show. While Afsana was evicted from the show for trying to self-harm, Raqesh had to leave the show due to health issues. The actor is reportedly planning to not return to the house, as he wants to focus on his health.