Bigg Boss 15 November 15 Highlights: Shamita Leaves The House, Tejasswi-Neha In Loggerheads

Bigg Boss 15, the popular Colors TV reality show witnessed a dramatic episode on November 15, Monday. Shamita Shetty, who has been going through a low phase due to her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat's exit from the Bigg Boss 15, finally left the house citing health issues. Meanwhile, the VIP contestants got into an argument with non-VIPs, which led to Tejasswi Prakash and Neha Bhasin's heated argument.

The episode began with Shamita Shetty crying her heart out, as she was unable to come to terms with beau Raqesh Bapat's exit from Bigg Boss 15. The actress was seen saying to Neha Bhasin that she is finding it hard to survive in the house, due to the mind games.

Meanwhile, Vishal Kotian, who claims that he considers Shamita as a sister, was seen expressing his joy over Raqesh's exit from the show. Vishal is seen discussing the same with Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal and stated that Raqesh's exit from Bigg Boss 15 will work in his favour.

Later, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with each other. When Karan asked Tejasswi if he is a liability for her, she said No. The actress also added that she does not like being a liability for him.

Karan Kundrra was seen feeling bad about Shamita Shetty's emotional breakdown after Raqesh Bapat's exit from Bigg Boss 15. He was seen telling his friends that Vishal Kotian is not doing the right thing by betraying his sister on National media. Karan was seen telling Tejasswi that what Vishal is doing right now is not right.

Meanwhile, Vishal is seen having a frank conversation with Shamita, where he asked if she is with him only for emotional dependency. Vishal stated that he feels Shamita distanced herself from him whenever a new person entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, like Raqesh, Neha, and Rajiv.