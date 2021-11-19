Bigg Boss 15 November 18 Highlights: Tejasswi Breaks Down & Karan Comforts Her, Neha-Pratik Fight Again

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of November 18, Thursday witnessed high-voltage drama, with fights and arguments between the contestants. Tejasswi Prakash had an emotional breakdown in the show after having a major fight with Nishant Bhat. Neha Bhasin too had a major fight with Pratik Sehajpal, in the Bigg Boss 15 house on Thursday.

At the beginning of the episode, Tejasswi was seen telling Karan that if something happens tomorrow then he might lose his calm again. Then, Karan was seen confessing that he does not like Pratik being around him. However, the actor added that he can take Pratik's case without stooping to his level. Karan stated that he is liking Nishant's game.

Next, Jay Bhanushali is seen eliminating Vishal Kotian from the next round of the ongoing game. Instead, he chose to save Nishant. Meanwhile, Neha and Pratik got into a heated argument after he told her to not call out Shamita Shetty's name. But Neha retaliated, asking Pratik to not give her any advice. When Simba Nagpal tried to find out what is happening, Pratik stated that he dislikes it when Neha stops him from talking during an argument.

Later, Pratik Sehajpal became the next judge of the ongoing task. He announced Nishant Bhat as the winner of the task and stated that Umar Riaz is not his great friend. He also praised all contestants for playing the game nicely. After winning the task, Nishant was seen choosing Simba and Pratik to enter the VIP zone of Bigg Boss 15. He stated that both Simba and Pratik deserve to be the VIP, and downgraded Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as non-VIPs.

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal were seen continuing their argument. The singer asked him to not do things that make her look like a joke. Neha also added that he will not have the last word. When Pratik tried to talk to Neha again, she clearly denied it. Later, Rajiv Adatia was seen hugging Neha and consoling her.

Karan Kundrra was later seen telling Tejasswi Prakash that he might not be the best for her in the game. The actor feels that people are not coming close to her because he is always around her. Karan feels that Tejasswi is a smart player, and there are other smart players who can join her. However, the actress replied that she is indeed a smart player and knows what is good.

Later, Tejasswi broke down after having a discussion with Nishant and Pratik, on food. She feels that Nishant is always giving her orders. However, he replied that nothing will happen if she cries. When Tejasswi told Jay about the same, he is seen reminding her how she also had a tone issue when she was in power.

Karan Kundrra was later seen telling Tejasswi Prakash that he might kiss her if she continues crying. The actor tried to comfort her and funnily stated that it would be the longest kiss on Indian television. Karan later went and told Nishant that he should not talk to Tejasswi like that as she is very young.