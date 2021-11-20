Bigg Boss 15 November 19 Highlights: Tejasswi Bonds With Vishal, Karan Feels Betrayed

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of November 19, Friday had ample doses of drama, romance, and romance. In the episode, Tejasswi Prakash was seen bonding with Vishal Kotian to the much disappointment of Karan Kundrra, who got jealous. Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin celebrated her birthday with her Bigg Boss 15 housemates, after having a major fight with Nishant Bhat.

At the beginning of the episode, Umar Riaz was seen getting into an argument with Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal over kitchen duties. Umar accused Jay of not doing his house duties. But the actor denied the allegations and stated that he has been handling his duties well. Karan is then seen asking Tejasswi to calm down Umar. Then, Pratik opined that Jay and Karan should exchange their duties.

Later, Neha Bhasin is seen having a massive fight with Nishant Bhat. The argument started between Neha and Pratik, while the singer was discussing the kitchen duties. While Pratik kept on interrupting, Neha asked him to let others put across their points. Then Pratik asked Neha to get out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. Then Nishant lost his cool and he broke a stool by shouting at them. Then Neha and Nishant got into a heated argument which almost went violent.

After the argument, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, and Umar Riaz were seen talking to Neha Bhasin. The trio was seen telling Neha that it was not her fault. The singer stated that Pratik and Nishant do not have the basic manners, or know how to talk to a woman. Pratik and Nishant were listening to her sitting outside, the former was seen telling the latter to not utter a word.

Neha Bhasin later celebrated her birthday with her Bigg Boss 15 housemates. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal were also seen being a part of the singer's birthday celebrations. Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz were seen giving a special performance at the birthday party, and the atmosphere of Bigg Boss 15 house went back to normal for some time. Nishant and Pratik then apologised to Neha for their behaviour.

Rajiv Adatia is then seen complaining to Nishant about Tejasswi's behaviour. Later, he got into an argument with Tejasswi, and told her that she can't give him orders. However, Pratik and Vishal told him that he is getting hyper. Meanwhile, Karan was seen getting possessive about Tejasswi, and admitted to Umar that he dislikes her bond with Vishal. However, Umar reassued him that Tejasswi is just playing the game.