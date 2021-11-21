Bigg Boss 15 November 20 Highlights: Shamita Shetty Returns, Rashami, Devoleena, Abhijith Enter The Show

The Bigg Boss 15 house witnessed some highly exciting events in the episode of November 20. Saturday, with three wildcard entries. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale entered the show as wildcard contestants. Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, returned to the Bigg Boss 15 house after her medical treatment.

The episode began with host Salman Khan's majestic entry. The superstar announced that the Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 15 will be selected in the next 48 hours. Salman also added that the rest of the contestants will be evicted from the show, once the Top 5 are finalised.

Shamita Shetty, who had left the Bigg Boss 15 house for her medical check-up, returned to the show. Immediately after her entry, Shamita is seen grilling her fellow housemates, including Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, and Umar Riaz. Shamita also asked Tejasswi to not laugh when people are crying and revealed that she has seen her doing the same on-screen. However, Tejasswi denied the allegation.

Later, Shamita is seen questioning Nishant, who was standing in a witness box. She asked him what is more important for him - show or relationships. When Nishant replied relationships are more important for him, Shamita slammed him stating that actions speak louder than words. After that, the actress pointed out why Nishant removed Karan from the VIP zone. This led to a major confrontation between Karan and Nishant.

Shamita then questioned Neha Bhasin why she supported Nishant. When Neha said sorry, Shamita reminded her that she shouldn't repeat what she did in the OTT season. Later, the actress confronted Vishal Kotian, who stated that she would choose Tejasswi because she had done a favour for him. Shamita also questioned him for the statements her made after Raqesh Bapat's exit, and he apologized to her.

Mahesh Manjrekar, the Bigg Boss Marathi host and maker of Antim: The Final Truth entered the show. Salman Khan revealed that he invited Manjrekar to take the class of Bigg Boss 15 contestants. The Bigg Boss Marathi host told the housemates that they should burst their own bubbles, as he is going to burst their thought bubbles. He called out Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, and Shamita Shetty for their attitude in the house. Mahesh Manjrekar also asked Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to admit that they are a couple.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai then entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as wildcard contestants. During their conversations with Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar, Devoleena stated that she can't be friends with Shamita and Vishal. Rashami, on the other hand, revealed that she is planning to expose Nishant. Abhijit Bichukale, who as a Bigg Boss Marathi contestant, also entered the show. He stated that he is here to win the show.

Next, Mahima Makwana and Ayush Sharma entered the Bigg Boss 15 house to promote Antim: The Final Truth. The duo was seen performing with host Salman Khan on stage. Later, the media professionals entered the house and started grilling the contestants. Meanwhile Bigg Boss announced that the press representatives will decide the bottom 6 contestants. The media team dissolved the VIP zone using their power.