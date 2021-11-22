Bigg Boss 15 November 21 Highlights: Salman Khan Makes A Major Revelation, No Eviction This Week

The Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka War episode of November 21, Sunday witnessed lots of twists and turns. Salman Khan, the host revealed that Top 5 contenders will be selected in the next 24 hours, and the rest of the housemates can leave the house after that. The superstar also revealed that there won't be any eviction at the Bigg Boss 15 house due to the same reason.

At the beginning of the episode, Salman Khan is seen giving a new task to the contestants. According to the task, the contestants have to pass and fail one housemate each, based on their performance inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The contestants kickstarted the task and soon after that, they started fighting with each other due to the same.

Jay Bhanushali gave a pass to Shamita Shetty and failed Simba Nagpal. Karan Kundrra received a pass from both Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz. Shamita, on the other hand, gave a pass to Rajiv Adatia and gave a fail to Simba.

Later, it was revealed that Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Rajiv Adatia, and Neha Bhasin are in the danger zone this week. Salman Khan initially announced that one of them will have to bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss 15 house. But after some time, the superstar revealed that there is no eviction this week. However, the Top 5 contenders will be left standing in the next 24 hours, while the rest will get eliminated from the show.