Bigg Boss 15 November 21 Highlights: Salman Khan Makes A Major Revelation, No Eviction This Week

The
Bigg
Boss
15
Weekend
Ka
War
episode
of
November
21,
Sunday
witnessed
lots
of
twists
and
turns.
Salman
Khan,
the
host
revealed
that
Top
5
contenders
will
be
selected
in
the
next
24
hours,
and
the
rest
of
the
housemates
can
leave
the
house
after
that.
The
superstar
also
revealed
that
there
won't
be
any
eviction
at
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house
due
to
the
same
reason.
At
the
beginning
of
the
episode,
Salman
Khan
is
seen
giving
a
new
task
to
the
contestants.
According
to
the
task,
the
contestants
have
to
pass
and
fail
one
housemate
each,
based
on
their
performance
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house.
The
contestants
kickstarted
the
task
and
soon
after
that,
they
started
fighting
with
each
other
due
to
the
same.
Jay
Bhanushali
gave
a
pass
to
Shamita
Shetty
and
failed
Simba
Nagpal.
Karan
Kundrra
received
a
pass
from
both
Tejasswi
Prakash
and
Umar
Riaz.
Shamita,
on
the
other
hand,
gave
a
pass
to
Rajiv
Adatia
and
gave
a
fail
to
Simba.
Later,
it
was
revealed
that
Karan
Kundrra,
Tejasswi
Prakash,
Jay
Bhanushali,
Rajiv
Adatia,
and
Neha
Bhasin
are
in
the
danger
zone
this
week.
Salman
Khan
initially
announced
that
one
of
them
will
have
to
bid
goodbye
to
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house.
But
after
some
time,
the
superstar
revealed
that
there
is
no
eviction
this
week.
However,
the
Top
5
contenders
will
be
left
standing
in
the
next
24
hours,
while
the
rest
will
get
eliminated
from
the
show.