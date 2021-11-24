Bigg Boss 15 November 23 Highlights; Tejasswi-Karan Have An Argument, Bottom 6 Is Announced

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of November 23, Tuesday was high on romance and drama. The budding relationship of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra took a different turn after they had an argument over the actress's equation with Vishal Kotian. Later, Bigg Boss announced the bottom 6 contestants of the show - Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin, and Rajiv Adatia.

Bigg Boss 15 episode of Tuesday began with Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz's fight. The duo got into an argument over the daily chores. After the verbal spat, Umar was seen warning Pratik to not cross the limits with him.

During the media interaction, the journalists were seen questioning Abhijit Bichukale about not winning Bigg Boss Marathi. The wildcard entrant replied that he wants to be the prime minister of the country, and this show is a small thing for him. Rashami Desai was visibly annoyed with Abhijit's reply.

Umar was later seen confronting Vishal for roasting him in front of the housemates. He stated that he is not an actor but a doctor, and it doesn't look good when his own friends say it. Vishal was seen apologising to Umar for his behaviour. Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, told Vishal that Jay is upset with him. Vishal replied that Jay holds grudges, even though he has never done anything wrong to him.

Later, Karan was seen questioning Tejasswi about her equation with Vishal. He asked Tejasswi why she is protecting Vishal even after knowing that he is on Shamita's side. Karan stated that he can clearly see that she has a soft corner for Vishal. However, Tejasswi replied that what he is thinking is not true. She also added that Vishal is just a friend, and she is not going to distance herself from him.