Bigg Boss 15 November 24 Highlights: Simba Nagpal Is Evicted, Pratik Sehajpal Breaks Down

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of November 24, Thursday witnessed some major twists and turns. Simba Nagpal got evicted from the show in the mid-week eliminations which was specially held for the bottom 6 contestants. After Simba's exit from the Bigg Boss 15 house, Pratik Sehajpal was seen getting extremely emotional and breaking down.

At the beginning of the episode, Pratik was seen having a major fight with Umar Riaz as usual. The duo got into a major argument which even went on the verge of a physical fight. Nishant Bhat was later seen advising Pratik to calm down and to stay quiet during fights. Tejasswi Prakash, on other hand, stated that Nishant is quite unpredictable and can support anyone.

The mid-week elimination round began with the Top 5 contestants - Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat receiving the power to save one contestant each. Among the bottom 6, including Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, and Jay Bhanushali, one will have to leave the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Nishant Bhat went on to save Jay Bhanushali from the evictions. Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, decided to save Rajiv Adatia while Pratik Sehajpal opted to save Neha Bhasin. Tejasswi Prakash decided to save Vishal Kotian, while Karan Kundrra opted to save Umar Riaz. Thus Simba Nagpal's journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house came to an end. Pratik Sehajpal broke down as he felt that his decision to save Neha Bhasin resulted in Simba Nagpal's eviction. The housemates were seen getting emotional over Simba's eviction from the show.

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant To Enter The Show As A New Wild Card With Rashami Desai And Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Bigg Boss 15 November 23 Highlights; Tejasswi-Karan Have An Argument, Bottom 6 Is Announced

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra is seen getting possessive about his lady love Tejasswi Prakash. The actor even stated that he would bash the people around her if she keeps him waiting, and asked her where she was. Tejasswi replied that she was in the restroom and then had a chat with Nishant. Later, the housemates were seen playing a champi game.