Bigg Boss 15 November 27 Highlights: Salman Khan Schools The Housemates, Blasts Karan & Tejasswi

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of November 27, Saturday witnessed some high-voltage moments. Host Salman Khan schooled the Bigg Boss 15 housemates and stated that there are no strong players like Sidharth Shukla this season. The superstar also based the much-loved pair Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash for not concentrating on the game.

Salman Khan kickstarted the Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka War episode by thanking the audiences for watching his latest release Antim in theatres. The wildcard entrants, including Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rashami Desai were made VIPs, while the other remained non VIPs. The VIPs are asked to choose a contestant whom they want to show the mirror, and pour mud on them.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee made Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty her targets. She stated that Tejasswi does not have a game plan apart from her relationship with Karan. Devoleena next targetted Shamita and called her two-faced, which led to a heated argument between the duo. Salman Khan was later seen questioning Devoleena why she called Shamita two-faced.