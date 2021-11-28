Bigg Boss 15 November 27 Highlights: Salman Khan Schools The Housemates, Blasts Karan & Tejasswi

The
Bigg
Boss
15
episode
of
November
27,
Saturday
witnessed
some
high-voltage
moments.
Host
Salman
Khan
schooled
the
Bigg
Boss
15
housemates
and
stated
that
there
are
no
strong
players
like
Sidharth
Shukla
this
season.
The
superstar
also
based
the
much-loved
pair
Karan
Kundrra
and
Tejasswi
Prakash
for
not
concentrating
on
the
game.
Salman
Khan
kickstarted
the
Bigg
Boss
15
Weekend
Ka
War
episode
by
thanking
the
audiences
for
watching
his
latest
release
Antim
in
theatres.
The
wildcard
entrants,
including
Rakhi
Sawant
and
her
husband
Ritesh,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee,
and
Rashami
Desai
were
made
VIPs,
while
the
other
remained
non
VIPs.
The
VIPs
are
asked
to
choose
a
contestant
whom
they
want
to
show
the
mirror,
and
pour
mud
on
them.
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee
made
Tejasswi
Prakash
and
Shamita
Shetty
her
targets.
She
stated
that
Tejasswi
does
not
have
a
game
plan
apart
from
her
relationship
with
Karan.
Devoleena
next
targetted
Shamita
and
called
her
two-faced,
which
led
to
a
heated
argument
between
the
duo.
Salman
Khan
was
later
seen
questioning
Devoleena
why
she
called
Shamita
two-faced.