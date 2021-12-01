Bigg Boss 15 November 30 Highlights: Wildcard Entrants Play VIP Card; Shamita Loses Cool

The Bigg Boss 15 house has been witnessing highly dramatic events, post the entry of the five wildcard contestants. Things were no different on November 30, Tuesday. The wildcard entrants including Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, and Abhijith Bichukale, have also earned the VIP status in Bigg Boss house are seen making use of their power to the fullest.

However, the non-VIP contestants are visibly unhappy with the wildcard entrants for playing the VIP card. This led to a heated argument inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, between the VIPs and non-VIPs. The latest episode witnessed a major war of words between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee after the former lost her cool over the prize money task.

Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant were seen assigning Pratik Sehajpal multiple duties, to much of his displeasure. Pratik outright refused to take up all the duties and expressed his irritation over being over-burdened. However, Rashami and Rakhi refused to compromise and are seen getting into a major argument with him.

Jay Bhanushali repents participating in Bigg Boss 15; Says The Show Isn't For Married Men

Rakhi Sawant was also seen commanding Pratik and Nishant Bhat to cook the food of her choice. However, the duo refused to accept her demands and Nishant reminded her that Bigg Boss 15 house is not a restaurant. When Rashami Desai tried to impose her authority stating that 'picture abhi baaki hai', Nishant stormed out of the kitchen stating he is not going to obey VIPs anymore.

Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty Calls Shamita Shetty 'Tigress'; Says 'She Shown Grace Under Fire'

Bigg Boss then introduced a game for the non-VIPs where they will get a chance to win the prize money of Rs. 50 Lakh. This game tournament, which is named 'BB Games' will have a series of tasks where VIPs and non-VIPs are pitted against each other. The non-VIPs have to try and win the prize money, where the VIPs are assigned to stop them using all means. In the first task, both the teams were asked to gain more points and beat each other.

Shamita Shetty was appointed as the 'sanchalak' for non-VIPs, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee took over the post for VIPs. When Ritesh tried to steal the coins of non-VIPs, Umar tried to prevent him and both got on the verge of a physical fight. Seeing this, Rakhi attacked Umar for hurting Ritesh. While Devoleena disqualified Umar from the game, Shamita tried to defend. However, the VIP sanchalak put the game on hault. Shamita lost her cool after this incident and stated that the game will get cancelled because of Devoleena.