Bigg Boss 15 November 6 Highlights: Raqesh, Neha Enter The Show, Tejasswi Opens Up About Karan

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of November 6, Saturday was a very exciting one, with the new wildcard contestants entering. Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin, the contestants who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT entered the Salman Khan show on Saturday. Meanwhile, we also witnessed some major turn of events on the Bigg Boss 15 weekend ka war episode of November 6.

The BB 15 episode began with host Salman Khan making a grand entry. The superstar then welcomed the new wildcard entries. Raqesh Bapat made his entry into the Colors TV show in the gorilla costume of Big G. Neha Bhasin, on the other hand, made her entry by dancing to the song 'Dhunki Ki Laage'.

Shamita Shetty, who had developed a romantic bond with Raqesh Bapat during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT, was left emotional with his surprise entry to the show. The rumoured couple had a lovely reunion in the Salman Khan show, and shared a warm hug to express their happiness on meeting each other after a long time.

However, Neha Bhasin is already at loggerheads with Pratik Sehajpal, owing to their history from the Bigg Boss OTT house. The duo was seen telling each other that it would be difficult for them to bond in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Neha added that Pratik is repetitive and she doesn't want to be used once again.