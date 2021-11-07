Bigg Boss 15 November 6 Highlights: Raqesh, Neha Enter The Show, Tejasswi Opens Up About Karan

The
Bigg
Boss
15
episode
of
November
6,
Saturday
was
a
very
exciting
one,
with
the
new
wildcard
contestants
entering.
Raqesh
Bapat
and
Neha
Bhasin,
the
contestants
who
rose
to
fame
with
Bigg
Boss
OTT
entered
the
Salman
Khan
show
on
Saturday.
Meanwhile,
we
also
witnessed
some
major
turn
of
events
on
the
Bigg
Boss
15
weekend
ka
war
episode
of
November
6.
The
BB
15
episode
began
with
host
Salman
Khan
making
a
grand
entry.
The
superstar
then
welcomed
the
new
wildcard
entries.
Raqesh
Bapat
made
his
entry
into
the
Colors
TV
show
in
the
gorilla
costume
of
Big
G.
Neha
Bhasin,
on
the
other
hand,
made
her
entry
by
dancing
to
the
song
'Dhunki
Ki
Laage'.
Shamita
Shetty,
who
had
developed
a
romantic
bond
with
Raqesh
Bapat
during
their
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
OTT,
was
left
emotional
with
his
surprise
entry
to
the
show.
The
rumoured
couple
had
a
lovely
reunion
in
the
Salman
Khan
show,
and
shared
a
warm
hug
to
express
their
happiness
on
meeting
each
other
after
a
long
time.
However,
Neha
Bhasin
is
already
at
loggerheads
with
Pratik
Sehajpal,
owing
to
their
history
from
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
house.
The
duo
was
seen
telling
each
other
that
it
would
be
difficult
for
them
to
bond
in
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house.
Neha
added
that
Pratik
is
repetitive
and
she
doesn't
want
to
be
used
once
again.