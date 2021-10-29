Bigg Boss 15 October 28 Highlights: Housemates Accuse Pratik Sehajpal Of Getting The Captaincy Task Cancelled

The October 28 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with the contestants fighting over food. They all decide to do rationing of the food going forward in the house. Afsana Khan blames Simba Nagpal for the food crisis as he keeps eating all the time. Soon, Bigg Boss asks everyone to choose the captain. He points out that they all were unsuccessful in completing the task and taunts them for being useless.

The housemates are now told by BB to select two candidates whom they deem fit to fight it out in the captaincy task. He tells them to keep in mind that they have to choose people who they feel will give good content. Simba, Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz say they want to compete. Tejasswi Prakash says she sees herself and Nishant Bhat in the game.

The housemates start arguing over choosing the contenders. Nishant wants Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal. However, the contestants have no confidence in Pratik and this leads to a lot of discussions. Nishant defends Pratik on this and even gets upset with Karan Kundrra. Pratik points out that if this is about aapsi sehmati, he is not agreeing on it. Ieshaan Sehgaal, Tejasswi and others call Pratik a selfish person

Soon, Shamita Shetty informs Bigg Boss that Pratik and Simba are not budging from their decision. BB informs them that he made arrangements for the task but the housemates have ruined another task. Later, we also see Karan being affected by Teja’s decision to vote for Vishal despite not liking him. Teja and Karan even have a chat and she tells him that he has a strong bond with Nishant and Shamita and she does not like it.