Bigg Boss 15 October 11 Highlights: Umar Riaz And Ieshaan Sehgaal Get Into Huge Argument On Nomination Day

The October 11 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Shamita Shetty having a chat with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat about how they need to be together. Meanwhile, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are seen getting cosy with each other. Umar Riaz tells Ieshaan not to fall in love on the show as she will make him crazy. Riaz also says he feels Miesha is suffocating him and tells Vishal Kotian that Ieshaan has changed after the love story with Miesha in the house.

Soon, the map task starts inside the house and Vishal pins down Pratik. Ieshaan then gets into an argument and they abuse one another. Miesha gets angry with Ieshaan as he pushed her away but we later see him say sorry to Miesha.

Later, the nomination process begins and it will only happen between the Junglewaasis this week. During the process, Umar once again tells Ieshaan to focus. Miesha hits back and tells him to not be jealous because she is dating Ieshaan. Umar says I do not judge your love story and they patch up after their fight. However, Umar is heard saying that he is bothered if Miesha is playing a game with Ieshaan whilst Nishant is seen teasing Miesha about Ieshaan.

Vidhi and Vishal nominate Ieshaan by stating that they have poor connection. Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan come next for nominations and we see the former try convince her that Kotian is not wrong. But Afsana lashes out and even Pratik comes to convince her to play properly. Shamita too complains about Afsana and we see Pratik and Nishant tell Afsana to say sorry to Vishal and Shamita about the nasty comments she made against them. By the end of the process, the contestants who get nominated for this eviction are Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Afsana Khan and Vishal Kotian.