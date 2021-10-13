Bigg Boss 15 October 12 Highlights: Jay Bhanushali And Pratik Sehajpal Get Into A Heated Argument Yet Again

The October 12 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with contestants waking up and dancing in the morning. Tejasswi Prakash is seen telling Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian that she is irritated wearing clothes from other people. Vishal Kotian, as usual, is seen talking to the camera and he also wished Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday. Tejasswi and Jay also speak about the kitchen duties not being performed on time.

This leads to a few housemates making Donal Bisht understand that people on kitchen duty will have to make a few sacrifices but she refuses to accept their point of view. Soon, Shamita Shetty reads out the task letter sent by Bigg Boss. The junglewassis are being provided with another chance to get inside the house in the task named 'Daaku ka kabza.’

According to the task rules, if the junglewassis win, they will get 30 pieces of the pathway. However, if they loose, all the pieces they have secured until now will also be taken away by BB. The junglewassis will play the daakus while Shamita, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat have to stop them. Vishal is the head of the daakus and Tejasswi is his wife and Karan Kundrra and Jay are their right and left hands respectively.

Bigg Boss 15 October 11 Highlights: Umar Riaz And Ieshaan Sehgaal Get Into Huge Argument On Nomination Day

BB 15: Sahil Shroff On People Trolling Salman For Bashing Pratik: What If It Was Their Sister In That Bathroom

As soon as the task commences, the daakus begin blocking the main house people. Karan also manages to steal the camera given to the main house people and begins disturbing Shamita, Pratik and Nishant. Karan even deploys Jay and Miesha Iyer’s help to keep the main house people away from each other.

However, Shamita, Pratik and Nishant manage to kill Simba Nagpal in the game and secure their victory in the first round. Later in the bathroom area, Shamita shows the bruises she has endured in the task to Pratik. He then begins fighting with the junglewassis and this resulting in a huge altercation between Pratik and Jay. The latter even hurls abuses at Pratik and says he did not touch Shamita. Pratik then breaks down and everyone goes to console him.