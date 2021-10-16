Bigg Boss 15 October 15 Highlights: Shamita Shetty Gets Into A Heated Argument With Afsana Khan

The October 15 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with the junglewasis asking Bigg Boss to fix their sugarcane machines. However, he informs them that the machines were working well before they were sent in and that the contestants have broken them. BB also asks the junglewasis if they want to continue the task or leave. The contestants decide to take votes and the majority decides to do the task.

Soon, the buzzer rings and the task resumes. Afsana Khan is seen playing for Karan Kundra's team and she also argues with Sanchalak Shamita Shetty. After the next buzzer, Afsana once again plays for Karan's team and we see Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat helping them. Eventually, Bigg Boss announces that Vishal Kotian’s Tiger team has won the task.

Later, we see Karan Kundrra and Afsana discussing that they made a mistake by making Shamita the captain of the house. Soon, BB announces that winners Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian and Akasa Singh can move into the main house. Meanwhile, Afsana and Umar Riaz also decide to not make Shamita the captain ever again.

Bigg Boss 15 October 14 Highlights: Vishal Gets Shamita On His Side, Karan Faces Betrayal In The House

The next morning, the buzzer is heard and Karan, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Vidhi Pandya reach the cave to collect their pathway pieces. However, when Akasa decides to run and snatch it from the junglewsis, Afsana pulls her and tears her top. Akasa starts yelling and later, the fight to snatch the pathway pieces begins between the junglewasis and the main house contestants. This quickly get out of hand and we see everyone punch get aggressive. Afsana also kicks Tejasswi and upsets Akasa with her words after tearing her clothes.

Bigg Boss 15: Pratik's Sister Slams Jay Bhanushali For Abusing Him; Reacts To Salman Scolding Her Brother

Soon, Shamita gets into a heated argument with Afsana and the latter ends up calling Shamita a 'buddi aurat’ and even hurls a chappal at her. Tejasswi too raises her voice against her behaviour and we see Afasana calling the actress a 'naukrani.’ She also states that she will now bring out Tejasswi's personal things and we see Karan trying to control her doing so. Later, we also see Bigg Boss reprimand the contestants for their physical aggression.