Bigg Boss 15 Oct 17 Highlights: No Elimination Takes Place This Week; Bappi Lahiri, Farah Khan Grace The Show

The October 17 episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar begins with Salman Khan asking Ieshaan Sehgaal and Umar Riaz to enter the Sultani Akhada. The first round of verbal fight is won by Umar while the physical fight round is won by Ieshaan.

Later, Salman welcomes Bappi Lahiri on the stage. The legendary artist is accompanied by his grandson. He meets housemates and blesses them. Afsana Khan tells Bappi that she loves him and people often call her his daughter as she also loves to wear gold ornaments. The contestants also perform a special dance number to commemorate and celebrate 50 musical years of Bappi Lahiri.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian host a Radio show and they make everyone laugh with their jokes and we later see Salman appreciates their gig. Salman Khan jokes about Tejasswi Prakash. He also makes Shamita Shetty sing a song. He also introduces where the contestants have to name one housemate who have lost their vigour in the game. Most contestants end up taking Donal Bisht’s name.

Later, special guest Bhuvan Bam unveiling his first web series on 'BB Ki Vines' on the show. This is followed by Farah Khan entering the BB 15 house to give her take on the contestants of this season. She reviews everyone’s performance and shows a mirror to the housemates. The filmmaker praises Karan Kundrra’s demeanour whilst warning Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan to be careful with their romance in the house. Farah also reveals that there won’t be any elimination this week on the show as it happens to be Dussehra.