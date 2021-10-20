Bigg Boss 15 October 19 Highlights: Donal Bisht And Vidhi Pandya Get Eliminated From The House

The October 19 episode of Bigg Boss 15 witnesses Nishant Bhat and Karan Kundrra discuss the nominations. Karan also talks about captaincy task whilst we see contestants such as Afsana Khan, Meisha Iyer and Umar Riaz dose off in the house. Donal Bisht, on the other hand, takes a shower in the main house and gets reprimanded by captain Nishant Bhat.

As contestants continue to break the rules, Bigg Boss gets furious and decides to punish them. He dolls out three punishments with the first one being that the main house contestants will now be junglewaasis. The main house will be locked for everyone and BB asks Nishant to make sure that the main house contestants move out to the jungle area with just their personal belongings. Everyone is upset with the punishment.

Soon, Bigg Boss asks all the housemates to name two contestants who haven't contributed to the house and warns them to not turn this task into a joke. He also adds that they have to come to a unanimous decision. The contestants get into a lot of arguments but eventually, most of them end up taking Donal and Vidhi Pandya’s names. As a result, they get eliminated from the house. Donal and Vidhi bid an emotional adieu and exit the BB house.

Later, Bigg Boss announced that third punishment is on the way. The contestants panic and gather in the indoor jungle. BB announces this week’s nomination and asks captain Nishant to name 8 contestants who he wants to nominate for eliminations. Nishant ends up taking Ieshaan Sehgaal, Meisha Iyer, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian's name.

The aforementioned contestants will now have to participate in a task where a buzzer will go off and one by one the nominated contestants will come to the room of illusion. The nominated contestants will have to decide the name and they will get only four chances.