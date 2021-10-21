Bigg Boss 15 October 20 Highlights: Shamita, Karan, Vishal, Miesha, Simba, Ieshaan And Umar Get Nominated

The October 20 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with the continuation of the nomination task. Shamita Shetty has a chat with Nishant Bhat and says she is losing trust in him. Karan Kundrra and everyone else is also seen discussing the nominations and who should go to the room of illusion.

Shamita enters the room and Bigg Boss informs her that in order to secure her spot, she will have to nominate someone. The name she will also lose his or her right to nominate someone else. Shamita decides to keep herself nominated for the week and Karan too decides not to save himself. He was also provided with an option to either keep himself nominated or nominate someone else other than Shamita. He decided to opt for the former one.

Afsana Khan goes next and decides to bail herself out by nominating Vishal Kotian for the week. She reasons that he had proved her as a liar in front of everyone. This is followed by

Bigg Boss scolding Umar Riaz, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal and Ieshaan Sehgaal as they refused to continue the game forward. As a result, Shamita, Karan, Vishal, Miesha, Simba, Ieshaan and Umar get nominated for this week’s eviction. This is followed by Umar and Ieshaan getting into an argument.

The next morning, Vishal and Shamita discuss the housemates and we see the actress them him that she wants to go home as she has no feelings here. On the other hand, we see Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer discuss his past relationships and how he had a turbulent equation with a TV producer. Meanwhile, Shamita continues to be upset with Nishant for saving Akasa Singh. Miesha and Ieshaan once again get cosy in the house and Jay sees this and starts teasing them.

Soon, Bigg Boss shuts down the gas supply and announces a new task wherein the junglewasis will have to fight to gain entry inside the main house. Umar-Afsana, Ieshaan-Miesha, Jay-Pratik, Shamita-Vishal are the teams and BB sends in the task-related materials through a slide. Umar and Afsana are the first ones to play the game. This is followed by Jay and Pratik’s turn and we see everyone trying to stop Pratik and the contest gets physical. Things keep escalating with Karan and Pratik getting into a physical brawl.