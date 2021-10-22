Bigg Boss 15 Oct 21 Highlights: Shamita & Nishant Get Into Huge Argument; Jay Objects To Losing Price Money

The October 21 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra trying to finish their task. Captain Nishant Bhat checks all the paper cuttings and announces that he disqualifies Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty and the duo get very upset. Nishant says all the jodis have been unsuccessful in the task and the whole house is now against Nishant.

Shamita has a massive argument will the former accusing Nishant of Shamita blasts Nishant of having no loyalty. Vishal and Tejasswi call him unfair. Jay Bhanushali, on the other hand, wants to save the prize money. Karan Kundrra tells him that he is ready to pay Rs 5 lakh to the person who is suffering.

Soon, the next buzzer rings and we see Nishant first puts Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer on the task. Jay tears all the papers and says that he does not wish to take away Rs 15 lakh and live with the guilt. Later, Karan and Tejasswi gain entry to the main house after winning in the game.

Bigg Boss 15 October 20 Highlights: Shamita, Karan, Vishal, Miesha, Simba, Ieshaan And Umar Get Nominated

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Chokeslams Pratik Sehajpal, Netizens Demand His Eviction; Read Tweets

Meanwhile, we see Pratik talking about the incident of Zeeshan Khan from Bigg Boss OTT and pointing out that Karan pinned him on the floor and did not apologize even once. Jay also ends up ruining Pratik’s game whilst stating that he needs the trophy and the full money of Rs 50 lakh. This leads to a huge fight between the two. In the meantime, Afsana Khan and Umar Riaz are also seen doing their best. The next pair to gain entry into the house after winning the third round is Shamita and Vishal. Bigg Boss also ends up starting the gas supply of the kitchen.

Later, Karan is seen telling that he did not hurt Pratik at all. Nishant tells Pratik he wants to go home and starts crying and we see Pratik hugging him. Karan asks Nishant what happened. He is upset over the treatment meted out to Pratik and how no one let him inside the main house.