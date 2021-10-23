Bigg Boss 15 October 22 Highlights: Junglewasis Enter The Main House After Losing Prize Money Worth Rs 25 Lakh

The October 22 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with the continuation of the ongoing task. Captain and Sanchalak Nishant Bhat warns people from destroying the machines but he in turn gets accused of being unfair for helping Pratik Sehajpal. Shamita Shetty and Nishant have another round of arguments whilst Jay and Pratik get physical with each other.

The machine gets broken and Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz also get into a fight. Housemates even call out Afsana Khan for cheating in the task. Eventually, Nishant declares Umar and Afsana as the winners of the round. They get entry inside the main house. With this round, the task comes to an end and the prize money of the show has now come down to Rs 25 lakh.

Later, Nishant is seen advising Pratik to up his game going forward. Meanwhile, Junglewasis lose gas supply and Bigg Boss provides them with an induction cooker to make their dinner. Nishant is once again seen crying in the main house and Vishal Kotian says he is upset for Pratik.

The next morning, Vishwa Sundar Tree throws a difficult situation ahead of the housemates. She calls Jay and tells them that they either give away the remaining 25 lakhs to her or walk out of the show. The tree says if they give away the prize money, there won't be any chance to get it back on the show but they will get to enter the main house. Jay takes a decision to part ways with the money that to get inside the house and stay in the game. Shamita is livid with Jay for ruining all the prize money of everyone.