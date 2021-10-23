Bigg Boss 15 October 22 Highlights: Junglewasis Enter The Main House After Losing Prize Money Worth Rs 25 Lakh

The
October
22
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
15
begins
with
the
continuation
of
the
ongoing
task.
Captain
and
Sanchalak
Nishant
Bhat
warns
people
from
destroying
the
machines
but
he
in
turn
gets
accused
of
being
unfair
for
helping
Pratik
Sehajpal.
Shamita
Shetty
and
Nishant
have
another
round
of
arguments
whilst
Jay
and
Pratik
get
physical
with
each
other.
The
machine
gets
broken
and
Simba
Nagpal
and
Umar
Riaz
also
get
into
a
fight.
Housemates
even
call
out
Afsana
Khan
for
cheating
in
the
task.
Eventually,
Nishant
declares
Umar
and
Afsana
as
the
winners
of
the
round.
They
get
entry
inside
the
main
house.
With
this
round,
the
task
comes
to
an
end
and
the
prize
money
of
the
show
has
now
come
down
to
Rs
25
lakh.
Later,
Nishant
is
seen
advising
Pratik
to
up
his
game
going
forward.
Meanwhile,
Junglewasis
lose
gas
supply
and
Bigg
Boss
provides
them
with
an
induction
cooker
to
make
their
dinner.
Nishant
is
once
again
seen
crying
in
the
main
house
and
Vishal
Kotian
says
he
is
upset
for
Pratik.
The
next
morning,
Vishwa
Sundar
Tree
throws
a
difficult
situation
ahead
of
the
housemates.
She
calls
Jay
and
tells
them
that
they
either
give
away
the
remaining
25
lakhs
to
her
or
walk
out
of
the
show.
The
tree
says
if
they
give
away
the
prize
money,
there
won't
be
any
chance
to
get
it
back
on
the
show
but
they
will
get
to
enter
the
main
house.
Jay
takes
a
decision
to
part
ways
with
the
money
that
to
get
inside
the
house
and
stay
in
the
game.
Shamita
is
livid
with
Jay
for
ruining
all
the
prize
money
of
everyone.