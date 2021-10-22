Bigg Boss 15 October 22 Synopsis: Tejasswi Prakash Plans Her Wedding With Nishant Bhat

The 'Junglewasis' have been on the receiving end of major twists over the last few days. It's evident they have caught the wrath of 'BIGG BOSS' himself. They have understood clearly that they have to give their best to survive in the wild! But the intense challenges and conflicts of the contest haven't deterred the contestants from having fun.

As always, Tejasswi creates another hilarious moment as she frivolously decides on the baaraatis at her and Nishant's wedding. The rest of the 'Junglewasis' chime in and predict the behaviour of the contestants at their wedding.

"Ieshaan-Miesha full mind-blowing kapde pehen ke kone mein chalu rahenge!" Nishant quips. Tejasswi goes a step further and says, "Apne honeymoon suite mein pehle woh jaakar trial karke aayenge!" Everybody roars with laughter. Even Nishant mocks how Shamita will enquire about the food, "Is this gluten-free?" Tejasswi imagines Shamita complaining. She teases, "Tumne apne shaadi mein kuch bhi gluten-free nahi rakha? There's no oatmeal, there's nothing. Oh my God!" Karan also added how Afsana would be talli.

But all their fun and jokes get ruined as VishwasunTREE throws another big jhatka. She announces, "Ab jungle bhi khatam hone jaa raha hai!" Everyone listens with shock. VishwasunTREE informs them that they now have two options: either entering the house by facing the deduction of INR 25 lakhs from their prize money or being out of 'BIGG BOSS'. Feeling a chill down their spine, everyone convinces Jay to give up his zidd to keep all the money. To stay in the game, the 'Junglewasis' have only one play left, face the deduction and enter the house!

