Bigg Boss 15 October 25 Highlights: Wild Card Contestant Rajiv Adatia Makes An Entry In The House

The October 25 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian talking about Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita is also seen annoyed about the fact that someone ate her gluten-free food. The next day, Vishal speaks to Tejasswi to try to resolve their differences. Meanwhile, the housemates realise that all their ration has gone missing from the kitchen.

Soon, Bigg Boss tells everyone that he will get all the ration if they play a task. And just when they are seen opening the pumpkins kept in the garden area, we see the first wild card contestant of the season, Rajiv Adatia come out of one pumpkin. Shamita hugs him happily and announces that Rajiv is her rakhi brother. Rajiv tells Shamita that Raqesh Bapat has sent a big hug for her whilst also announcing that he has brought breakfast for all of them.

Later, Ieshaan Sehgaal is seen saying he is upset about Rajiv not speaking to him. Meanwhile, Rajiv tells Shamita Shetty that Vishal isn't her brother and that he keeps talking behind her. He shows Shetty the mirror and says that she made a mistake in understanding Vishal. On the other hand, Vishal tries to clear things with Jay Bhanushali and states that he isn't having anything bad against him. Shamita then confronts Vishal about what Rajiv told her and Vishal tries to explain that he didn't say all these things.

Rajiv also indirectly advises Meisha Iyer about her PDA with Ieshaan. This worries Miesha and we then see Rajiv reprimanding Ieshaan for dating Meisha. He reminds him that he has forgotten his intention of making it in the 'BIGG BOSS' house. He also adds their relationship is not good for his image and how Ieshaan's family is not happy with his relationship with Miesha.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces that Nishant's time as the captain is over and the commencement of this week’s nomination process whilst stating that no one can take Rajiv’s name. Most housemates end up taking Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh and Vishal Kotian’s names and they get nominated for this week’s eviction.