Bigg Boss 15 October 27 Highlights: Ieshaan Sehgaal And Rajiv Adatia Get Into Huge Argument

The October 27 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Vishal Kotian remembering his late mother on her birthday. Afsana Khan gets upset with Jay Bhanushali for waking her up. She is even seen telling Nishant Bhat that Jay is a 'badtameez’ person and she hates it when he wakes her up. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty discuss their past relationships.

Later, Karan tells Ieshaan Sehgaal to take a stand for Miesha Iyer. He also goes to Rajiv Adatia and tells him not to make comments on Miesha. Ieshaan asks Rajiv to try and keep their relationship on one side whilst they are in the BB house. Kundrra too tells Rajiv that he did not do the right thing by Sehgaal family’s opinion about Miesha. However, Shamita comes to Rajiv’s. Ieshaan feels that everyone is teasing him with Rajiv as they feel that he and Rajiv had a relationship. Rajiv gets upset with Ieshaan and the two have a huge fight.

Shetty intervenes and reminds Sehgaal that his image is in his own hands and warns Adatia about divulging outside information. Karan then tries to patch up Ieshaan and Rajiv. Miesha starts crying and Jay consoles her. Rajiv blames Miesha for poisoning his mind. Miesha tells Rajiv that he cannot control her relationship with Ieshaan. Kundrra tries to calm them down. Soon, the captaincy task resumes and Shamita says Rajiv is ruining her relationships with people. She blasts Rajiv and he is seen crying in the bathroom area.

In the meantime, Afsana and Jay have another fight during the task. Umar Riaz decides to use ice and sanchalak Shamita disqualifies him. He gets upset and accuses her of not being Bigg Boss. His teammates are seen calming him down. Akasa Singh brings roasted red chillies and they go all out on Rajiv. Afsana and Akasa rub Teja with ice and even bring insects to torture her. Vishal and Jay keep on dousing talcum powder on Rajiv.

Shamita once again wants to disqualify Umar for using liquid soap. Hence, Jay and Akasa argue with her. Eventually, the task ends and no team is declared as a winner. Karan helps Tejasswi Prakash as she is shaking from the ice. Later, we see Rajiv tell Miesha that Karan has poisoned Ieshaan's ears.