Bigg Boss 15 October 29 Highlights: Tejasswi Prakash Get Blamed For Mismanagement Of The Kitchen

The October 29 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra having a chat. The actress tells him that he cannot play from both sides. Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are also seen having a chat about Pratik Sehajpal. Meanwhile, Pratik explains his stance to Teja and says that he is not solely responsible for the whole task going kaput. Later, Karan tells Teja that he felt bad with what you said captaincy contender task.

Teja believes that Karan has also said wrong stuff at times and says that he wants friends who always agree with him. At night, Rajiv Adatia cries his heart out and tells Miesha Iyer that people are judging him a lot. Miesha consoles him and says you cannot take back your words and hugs him.

The next morning, Karan tries to explain to Teja but she tells him that he always apologizes to Shamita, fights with Nishant and so on. She confesses that she cannot understand his game. Later, the housemates fight over who will serve food to people. Shamita, Akasa Singh and others call Teja and her role in the lunch getting delayed. Teja hits back at the criticism and tells that people did not do chopping on time. Shamita tries to renegotiate the kitchen duties whilst Kundrra is seen helping Teja in the kitchen.

Bigg Boss announces a special task related to hairstyling and we see Shamita being named as the winner of the task. Later, Rajiv is seen telling Afsana Khan that he lost his father quite young. He also said he lost his dadi last year and starts crying. Afsana tries to console him and says that people like him, who laugh so much on the outside have a lot of pain inside.