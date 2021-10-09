Bigg Boss 15 October 8 Highlights: Pratik Sehajpal Gets An Earful From Karan Kundrra For Breaking The Lock

The October 8 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra not letting Pratik Sehajpal take his clothes. All the girls are seen trying to restrain Pratik as he wants his two bags. Soon, Pratik gets into a fight with Shamita Shetty and she calls him a selfish man who only knows to play for the game.

Meanwhile, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meisha Iyer are lying down on the grass and having a discussion whilst Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian are seen teasing them. Shamita and Vishal are shocked to see how quickly Meisha and Iesshan have become so close and all the housemates seem to enjoy the show.

On the other hand, Pratik removes the knob from the door as he is adamant about wanting his stuff back. Vidhi Pandya questions him as to why did he remove the doorknob when I was taking a shower. Karan Kundrra and Vishal go on offensive whilst Vidhi garners support from Tejasswi and others. She calls Pratik an idiot and the latter says that he has not done anything wrong, in his defence. Karan also blasts Afsana Khan and tells Nishant Bhat to not back Pratik. Afsana starts crying whilst Nishant is heard saying that they have to wait for Weekend Ka Vaar.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces this week’s captaincy task which is followed by Nishant convincing Jay Bhanushali and others that he is better than Shamita. Later, Donal Bisht and Tejasswi Prakash get into an argument about cleaning the washing platform. Tejasswi tells Simba Nagpal that she does not like Donal but Simba tries defending her in the matter. Karan and Nishant have a chat at night about captaincy whilst Ieshaan and Meisha are seen making chai. Akasa and Simba discuss their relationship and call it downright cringe-worthy as Ieshaan is seen kissing Meisha on the forehead.