Bigg Boss 15: Pratik's Sister Slams Jay Bhanushali For Abusing Him; Reacts To Salman Scolding Her Brother

Pratik Sehajpal has been hitting the headlines ever since he entered Bigg Boss house. Be it Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 15, he has been in the news for one or the other reason. In the recent episode, Jay Bhanushali abused Pratik Sehajpal. Many of them reacted to the same and came out in support of Pratik. Now, his sister Prerna Sehajpal has reacted to the same and revealed that both she and her mother got emotional seeing Pratik cry.

Prerna said that Pratik has been very passionate about all the reality shows that he has done so far. She added that he gets angry and emotional when things go out of his control. She said that he is very sensitive when it comes to his mother.

She further added, "Though I think he could have got hurt when for the first time Jay abused him and he banged the glass window, he should control his anger, we all feel. It was just action ka reaction with him. Both my mom and I were crying seeing Pratik like that. We couldn't watch the whole episode and left it midway. Mom was really emotional seeing Pratik like that. He is a very strong person but he doesn't shy away from showing his emotions on national television. It is okay for boys to cry! Jay is provoking him as he has got to know his weak point."

She said that since host Salman Khan advised him to control his anger, he hit himself. She further added that Jay has to stop targeting Pratik.

About Salman scolding Pratik regarding the incident wherein he unscrewed the lock from outside while Vidhi Pandya was bathing inside, she said, "I am really grateful that a lot of people, both fans and celebrities outside, have pointed this out that whenever we take a shower we close the door from inside and not outside. And Pratik and Nishant (Bhat) unscrewed the lock from outside while the door was locked from inside. Pratik always knew that a lock cannot be opened from outside. But unfortunately, the whole situation was turned against him."

Bigg Boss 15 October 13 Highlights: Ieshaan And Miesha Get Into A Huge Fight; Karan And Jay's Bond Weakens

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Wins Over The Internet With Her Warm Gesture Towards Miesha

She said that she is waiting for this Weekend Ka Vaar episode to see what Salman has to saying to Jay.

Pratik's sister concluded by saying, "Salman Khan didn't take Pratik's side. But he didn't abuse him personally, he just used those words to give an example to others. I haven't watched Bigg Boss ever so I don't know how this show works. I can't give any judgment on him.Pratik idolizes Salman Khan so he will now not do anything against his advice now."