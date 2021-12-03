Bigg Boss 15: Pratik's Sister Slams Tejasswi For Accusing Him of Touching Female Contestants Inappropriately

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash is seen accusing Pratik Sehajpal of touching female contestants inappropriately during tasks. Post this, Pratik breaks down in front of everyone. This incident has not gone down well Pratik's sister Prerna Sehjapal, who has slammed Tejasswi and feels that when the actress doesn't have anything to say, she plays the woman card.

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "Whenever Tejasswi doesn't have anything to say, she plays the woman card. From whatever I have on screen, I have seen Tejasswi touching him inappropriately. I have always seen that whenever she hugs Pratik, he keeps his hand to himself only. He doesn't even hug her back. She should really think what she is saying."

It has to be recalled that Tejasswi had also said that Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh sees her in an inappropriate way. Pratik's sister mentioned the same and said, "Being a girl, I will never loosely accuse anyone of something like this. During a task if someone touches someone by mistake then that doesn't mean that he is touching the person consciously. What is she trying to prove by saying all this? She even feels that Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh sees her in an inappropriate way. She is full of herself. She should be ashamed of her actions and statements. Ek baar mujhse baat kara do uski."

She further said that if someone touches her inappropriately, then she will make the person pay for it. She feels that when Tejasswi saw things are coming on Karan, she started saying all these things. She wishes to go inside the Bigg Boss house once and tell both Tejasswi and Karan what accusations really are!

Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Shamita Shetty Faints After BIG Fight With Devoleena; Raqesh & Neha React

Nia Sharma: I Don't Know Why Nothing Is Coming My Way; Nobody Has Approached Me

Prerna is proud of her brother and is happy to see how Pratik is maintaining his mental balance, although so many things are happening with him. But when she saw him crying this time, it broke her heart.