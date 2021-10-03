Bigg Boss 15 Premiere First Impression: Salman Rocks; Netizens Already See Finalists In Tejasswi, Karan & Jay
The much-awaited show Bigg Boss 15 was premiered yesterday (October 2). This season the jungle theme is exciting and the house too is build keeping the theme in mind. The contestants will have to fight for their survival in the jungle and the twists will lead to Dangal. The host Salman introduced to the 13 contestants of this season, who are quite promising. This time, the makers have roped in popular celebrities and we are sure that the show will be interesting.
As the show premiered, netizens took to social media to express their views on the show. As usual, Salman Khan, as a host, rocked the show. Among contestants netizens found Tejasswi Prakash cute. They also trended her along with other contestants of this season. In fact, they already chose top 3 finalists of this season! Here's what the netizens tweeted; take a look!
Salman Rocks: Netizen’s Tweets
Altaf: TV abhi tak on hai.. Just for @BeingSalmanKhan BIGGBOSS15 WITH SALMAN. #BiggBoss15 #BB15.
Rohan: Undoubtedly the opening of #BiggBoss15 is the most entertaining as compared to the opening of the rest of the seasons of #BiggBoss. Loved all the five contestants till now. Expecting this season to be the most entertaining of all time with the SUPER HOST himself, The Salman Khan.
Uzumaki Naruto: Salman khan making fun of inspirational quotes Face with tears of joyFace with hand over mouthFace with hand over mouth #BIGGBOSS15 WITH SALMAN.
Netizens They Already See Finalists In Tejasswi, Karan & Jay/Umar
Blackrose Singsit: Umar riaz, karan kundra and tejaswini r my top 3 rightnow!! #BiggBoss15.Lipika: BB15 TOP 3 FINALISTS 1- #TejasswiPrakash 2- #KaranKundrra 3- #JayBhanushali / #UmarRiaz.Thecoolsquad: This is the first day of #BiggBoss15 but I can see a winner in #KaranKundrra #KaranKundrraInBiggBoss15.
Fans In Love With Tejasswi
@EkCupChaiHoJaya: This small gesture done by #TejasswiPrakash won our heart!! She is so sweet and most importantly very humble and down to earth!! Let dont even leave a chance to root Teja this year!! TEJASSWI PRAKASH IN BB15.
Ankita Mishra: Tejasswi is the one who can take the very worst of criticism and still can have a wide smile on her face as nothing happens. I remember in one iv she said that ignore the trollers they will stop trolling u automatically. #TejasswiPrakash TEJASSWI PRAKASH IN BB15.
Nida Sayyed: She's so cute nd funny dude. Ye ladki pagal hai pagal hai pagal hai... Oh god i was missing #Fav #TejasswiPrakash #BiggBoss TEJASSWI PRAKASH IN BB15.
Netizens On Other Contestants
Hamna Shaheer: Yar yeh #SimbaNagpal phr sy oversmart bn rha hai.@hexuanfilter: #AkasaSingh has got really chill vibes....don't know how she'll fair as a player and how long she'll survive....but I've a feeling she won't be annoying or boring. #biggboss15.Kajal: #DonalBisht looks Really strong headed and giving me full vibes of #RashamiDesai . Let's see how she plays the game. #biggboss #bb15 #biggboss15.Mahan: I don't know why people hating #DonalBisht. Self obsession is not a bad thing at all. Loved #JayBhanushali #VishalKotian and #TejasswiPrakash trio. Didn't liked that leshaan guy. #BB15. Also yeh OTT wale kya karenge ? Inke aage yeh OTT wale paani kam chaye hai. Lol!
