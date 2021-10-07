Bigg Boss 15: Prince Narula SLAMS Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Calling Jay Bhanushali ‘TV Ka Amitabh Bachchan’

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 15 just started on TV and within a week, it has started grabbing everyone's eyeballs. In the latest episode of BB 15, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal engaged in a heated argument, in which they abused each other a lot. Notably, in the verbal spat, Jay Bhanushali called himself bigger than Pratik Sehajpal.

Well, his comments didn't go down well with Pratik fans, including his supporter and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She took to Twitter and lashed out at Jay Bhanushali in a series of tweets. Devoleena wrote, "Well I missed few things last nite. I feel we can't assume things seeing just the highlights. Should wait to watch the full episode. Waise yes #PratikSehajpal mein dam to hai jungle mein sabki jungliyat saamne nikaal ne ki" (Pratik Sahajpal has the power to take out everyone's wild side in the forest.) She also tweeted, "Yeh dekho TV k amitabh bachan ko. #BB15." (sic)

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula noticed her tweet and replied to the same by tweeting, "It's ok @Devoleena23 mana ki #Jay ne galat bola par kisi ko aise judge nahi kar sakte na aapke season me aapko bhi kisi ne judge nahi kiya tha na. I know Jay said wrong, but we can't judge someone on the same. In your season also, nobody judged you)."

Phir toh apne mera season dekha hi nahi.Bohot jano ne toh judgements bhi pass kar diye the.Glad atleast apne accept kiya galat bola.jisko manna cahiye usse toh khabar hi nahi.And m not judging.Its just my opinion on what i saw.Accha karenge toh accha bhi bolungi. @princenarula88 https://t.co/pkT2tl3zGU — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 6, 2021

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took a dig at Prince's tweet and wrote, "Phir toh apne mera season dekha hi nahi.Bohot jano ne toh judgements bhi pass kar diye the.Glad atleast apne accept kiya galat bola.jisko manna cahiye usse toh khabar hi nahi.And m not judging.Its just my opinion on what i saw.Accha karenge toh accha bhi bolungi. @princenarula88." (sic)

Looks like, the Bigg Boss 15's inside fights could create a solid ruckus amongst the fans and followers on social media. After all the drama inside the house, it would be interesting to see how Salman Khan will react to the same during the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15.