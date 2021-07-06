Bigg Boss 15: Priya Banerjee REJECTS Salman Khan’s Show; Says ‘I Am Not A Bigg Boss Material’

Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses before its launch. Fans are curious to know who all are going to enter the madhouse this year. Amidst all, Priya Banerjee, who shot to fame with ALTBalaji's show Bekaaboo, recently revealed that she was approached for Bigg Boss 15.

In an interview with ETimes TV, the diva further stated that she refused to be a part of the show as she doesn't consider herself as Bigg Boss material. On the other hand, she also expressed her wish to work with Salman Khan someday. While speaking about Bigg Boss 15, Priya Banerjee said, "Bigg Boss is undoubtedly a wonderful show and hats off to its players. The concept and idea are incredible and I do love to watch it. I was approached for it as well by the makers of the show but unfortunately, I'm not a Bigg Boss material hence this year at least I am not going to be a part of it. Though I love the show I am not participating this year, but like every other actor, I would love to work with Salman Khan sir in future on a project. Yes, that would be a one-of-a-kind experience."

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestants: Tejashri Pradhan, Neha Khan, Suyash Tilak & Others Likely To Participate

Looks like Priya Banerjee wants to focus on her acting career, and explore different shades of roles in her upcoming projects. She was last seen in a Telugu web series titled 11th Hour, released on Aha. It featured Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Wants Salman Khan To Teach Her Husband Ritesh A Lesson In BB House; Read Statement

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, this season will have celebs as well as commoners as the contestants. Actors like Disha Vakani, Mohsin Khan, Nia Sharma, Anusha Dandekar, Krushna Abhishek and others are expected to be a part of the Salman Khan show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The construction work of the Bigg Boss 15 set is going on in full swing. Notably, it is being built by filmmaker and set designer Omung Kumar.