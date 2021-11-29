Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Abhijeet Bichukale Wants Umar Riaz’s Bed; They Engage In A Verbal Spat (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss 15 game is going to be a challenging one for all the contestants after the entry of four wild card contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh as the VIP members. And now, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant and politician Abhijeet Bichukale will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house as the fifth wild card contestant of the show.

The promo of his entry is out now, and fans can't wait to see tonight's episode to witness Abhijeet Bichukale's grand entry into the house.

Watch the promo here:

In the promo, one can see Abhijeet Bichukale entering the house with his swag. He meets the housemates and goes to choose a bed. While choosing the bed, Bichukale says that he wants a single bed and decides that he wants to use Umar's bed. He asks Umar about the same. However, Umar Riaz refuses to give up his bed.

Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Bashes Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Targeting Shamita Shetty; Read Statement

Rakhi Sawant says that they are the VIP members, but Umar still refuses to give up his bed. Umar Riaz can be heard saying, "Bhaad mein gaya VIP, I don't care." Looks like, Abhijeet Bichukale has chosen his rival on the first day of the Bigg Boss 15 house.

In the previous weekend episode, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh were seen locking horns with Karan Kundrra, when the latter called her husband 'coward' for running away after his wedding. Rakhi gets miffed with his comment and said, "Tune saari ladkiyo ko dhoka diya hai. Tu kya saath nibhaega. Tu bhagoda hai."

Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Salman Khan Scolds Housemates; Says 'You All Don't Stand A Chance'; Watch

Coming back to Abhijeet Bichukale, he was a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Ahead of entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. After recovering from the same, he will be entering the house tonight. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!