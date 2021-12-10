Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Rakhi Sawant Wakes Everyone Up By Hitting With Broom, Contestants Have Hilarious Reaction

Rakhi Sawant is a true entertainer and the makers of Bigg Boss 15 have once again bought her in to up the entertainment quotient of the show. The actress along with her husband Ritesh have been grabbing the limelight ever since they entered as wild card members of the glasshouse.

Rakhi, who is known to keep us all entertained with whatever she does, will now be seen ruling the house with her 'jhadoo shaasan.’ In the latest promo, we see the diva walking out of the bathroom area with a broom in her hand. She then enters the house in anger and yells 'utho re’ and starts pulling the blankets of the housemates who were still sleeping.

Rakhi even beats Umar Riaz and tells him to wake up. She then moves on to Karan Kundrra and taunts everyone about how they refrain from going to bed early and then wake up late the next morning. The contestants are seen having fun watching her do her thing. Rakhi also asks Abhijit Bichukale to get out of his bed and brush his teeth. Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat addresses her as 'mummy’ while Devoleena Bhattacharjee laughs and adds, “Ghar ko aise hi mummy ki zaroorat thi.”

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV.

Rakhi Sawant first appeared as a contestant on the first season of Bigg Boss back in 2006. The actress was then roped in for Bigg Boss 14 last year as she has the capacity to get TRPs for the show. This time though, she has entered the ongoing 15th season as a couple with her husband Ritesh and has been grabbing headlines for her personal life.