Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Salman Khan Asks Abhijeet Bichukale To Leave; Bhai Gets Angry & Says ‘WTF Shamita Shetty’

Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to its grand finale. The contestants of the Salman Khan show are not leaving any stone unturned to win the show. In the latest episode of the show, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra won the task and they nominated Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal respectively. Abhijeet Bichukale and Umar Riaz were already nominated for the eviction.

Amidst all, the promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode is out and it shows the host Salman Khan in a very angry mood. The video is going viral and fans can't stop discussing about Salman's mood as he is seen yelling at Abhijeet Bichukale and Shamita Shetty. In the promo, Khan yelled at Bichukale as he caught him yawning during the conversation with housemates.

Salman Khan scolded housemates for cancelling the 'Ticket to Finale' task. After seeing Abhijeet Bichukale sleeping, Salman tells him to go and sleep in the bedroom. The host says, "Jao jao, jake so jao. Ye sab mere samne nahi chalega." On the other hand, Salman also gets angry at Shamita Shetty, who raises her voice while explaining her behaviour to him.

Salman gets annoyed with her tone and lashes out at her. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor says, "What the f*** Shamita." After seeing him shouting, Shamita walks out of the discussion. Looks like the Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be very much entertaining for the viewers.

Apart from scolding, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be gracing the show. They pull the leg of Salman Khan, as a snake bit him at his Panvel Farmhouse. Veteran actor Dharmendra will also be gracing the show and will have a fun interaction with Salman. Stay tuned for the next episode of Bigg Boss 15.