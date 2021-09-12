Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Salman Khan Offers New Look At ‘Jungle’ Theme; Says ‘No Suvidhayein’ For Contestants

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 15 has been generating a lot of buzz on social media. The makers have been upping the ante by dropping new teasers every week to entice the BB fans. Now, the channel has shared a brand-new promo featuring host Salman Khan, giving the audience another sneak peek into the 'jungle’ theme of the latest season.

In the video, the superstar is seen giving a glimpse into the difficulties the contestants will be facing this year. He also revealed that the housemates this time won't be able to enjoy the 'comforts of BB house’.

Salman is seen sitting in a jungle wearing a night suit, amidst the open sky and explaining the latest concept. He speaks with the beautiful tree named 'Vishwasundari’, which has been given a voiceover by legendary actress Rekha.

He asks her how the housemates will get to sleep peacefully when they are surrounded by mosquitoes and insects in the open. To this, the 'Vishwasundari’ replies by stating that they won’t be getting a good night’s sleep amidst the cold winds of the jungle.

The aforementioned promo was shared by the makers on Colors TV’s official social media handles with the following caption: “Iss baar #BB15 ka 'suffer' hoga jungle se shuru! How excited are you?” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Rekha who recently became a part of Bigg Boss 15 by giving her voiceover, shared her excitement about being associated with the show. The actress said, "Bigg Boss is a very 'nayaab' show, that has all drama, action, fun and thrill and what's more, you get a crash course of life itself. And if one is patient and resilient, one will evolve to be one's best self! What could be better poetic justice than that.”

Speaking about Salman, Rekha added, “It is going to be an exciting new experience, as I am doing a voice over for a 'speaking tree' whom Salman has fondly named 'Vishwasuntree', a vibrant tree full of wisdom, hope and faith! It is always gratifying to work with Salman, and I feel blessed to share these unique moments with him... He is as always a pure pleasure!”