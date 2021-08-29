Bigg Boss 15 New Promo: Salman Khan And Rekha Warn Contestants Of 'Sankat In Jungle' As BB House Goes Missing

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 have dropped another promo to piqued the interest of the viewers. The first promo had featured host Salman Khan dressed as a hunter and was speaking to a Tree of Fortune named 'Vishwasuntree', voiced by legendary actress Rekha.

Now, the new teaser entails Salman sharing the format of Bigg Boss 15. The controversial reality show is all set to hit the TV screens soon. In the video, it's revealed that the contestants this year will have to stay in a jungle-like set-up before entering the house. It appears like some of them will also get eliminated at this stage itself and will not make it to the BB house.

Bollywood diva Rekha is back as 'Vishwasuntree' in the new promo where Salman Khan is seen searching for the house of Bigg Boss in the jungle. The clip starts with the actress saying, "Salman, 15 saal se tha aapka intezaar, ab jaake kai aaya dil ko karaar." Salman replies by saying, "I'm very shukr gujar aapka Vishwasuntree, lekin yahi kahin tha Bigg Boss ka ghar joh ke kahi nazar nahi aaraha."

Rekha then adds, "Meri jaan, iss baar ghar waalon ko pehle ye jungle karna hoga paar, tab jaake khulenge Bigg Boss ke dwarr." The aforementioned post was shared by Colors TV on their official social media handles with the following caption: "Sankat in jungle, failega dangal pe dangal. Kya aap ready hai #BiggBoss15 ke liye? #comingsoon #BB15 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan." Check out the post below:

Bigg Boss 15 is speculated to premiere next month as Bigg Boss OTT is currently underway on Voot. It’s also been reported that a few popular contestants from the ongoing OTT season will appear in the 15th installation of the reality show as well. In the meantime, the makers have shared a BTS video that shows Salman shooting for the promo. Take a look!