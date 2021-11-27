Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Salman Khan Scolds Housemates; Says ‘You All Don’t Stand A Chance’; Watch

Salman Khan Scolds Housemates

In the promo, Salman Khan schools housemates for their lack of enthusiasm towards the show. He calls then underserving. He can be heard saying, "We had to bring in former contestants to wake you all up. You all don't stand a chance."

Salman Calls Karan Kundrra ‘Ishq Mein Nikamma’

The Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan also scolds Karan Kundrra for not doing anything but romancing with Tejasswi Prakash inside the house. He tells Kundrra, "It feels like you are on a holiday. What has happened to you? Ishq mein nikamma?". Moreover, Salman also advises Karan and Tejasswi to play their individual game.

Bhaijaan Questions Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Calling Shamita Shetty ‘Dogla’

In the promo, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also seen calling Shamita Shetty ‘dogla' (double face). When Salman Khan questions her for the comments, she justifies her answers. On the other hand, Shamita breaks down in tears with such comments.

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Guests

In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 15, Neha Dhupia will also be grilling the housemates. Suniel Shetty will also be gracing the show along with his son Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, who will next be seen in Tadap. Ravi Dubey and Ravi Kishan will also be playing fun tasks with the housemates.