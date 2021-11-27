Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Salman Khan Scolds Housemates; Says ‘You All Don’t Stand A Chance’; Watch
Bigg Boss 15's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to leave viewers surprised as the host Salman Khan will be bashing the contestants for their lack of enthusiasm towards the game. Let us tell you, the new wild cards such as Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh have entered the house as VIP members. Hence, the show is going to be interesting to watch.
Amidst all, the promos of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 are out, and one can see Bhaijaan bashing all the housemates.
Salman Khan Scolds Housemates
In the promo, Salman Khan schools housemates for their lack of enthusiasm towards the show. He calls then underserving. He can be heard saying, "We had to bring in former contestants to wake you all up. You all don't stand a chance."
Salman Calls Karan Kundrra ‘Ishq Mein Nikamma’
The Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan also scolds Karan Kundrra for not doing anything but romancing with Tejasswi Prakash inside the house. He tells Kundrra, "It feels like you are on a holiday. What has happened to you? Ishq mein nikamma?". Moreover, Salman also advises Karan and Tejasswi to play their individual game.
Bhaijaan Questions Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Calling Shamita Shetty ‘Dogla’
In the promo, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also seen calling Shamita Shetty ‘dogla' (double face). When Salman Khan questions her for the comments, she justifies her answers. On the other hand, Shamita breaks down in tears with such comments.
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Guests
In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 15, Neha Dhupia will also be grilling the housemates. Suniel Shetty will also be gracing the show along with his son Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, who will next be seen in Tadap. Ravi Dubey and Ravi Kishan will also be playing fun tasks with the housemates.