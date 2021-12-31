Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Shamita Shetty Breaks Down After Speaking With Sister Shilpa Shetty On Video Call, Watch!

Bigg Boss 15 is set for a star-studded evening tonight, as many favourite B-Town stars will arrive on stage with the 'Dabangg’ host Salman Khan to welcome 2022 in style! Joining the superstar tonight are veteran musician Anu Malik, Palak Tiwari and singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani. Salman will also welcome the stunning Waluscha De Sousa along with Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair for this bash.

The special Weekend Ka Vaar will also witness an emotional moment between sisters Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty. In the latest promo shared by the makers, we see Salman informing the contestants that a special call is awaiting them. Shilpa Shetty then comes on screen and she excited to talk to her sister Shamita Shetty after a long gap. The latter has been housed in Bigg Boss 15 house for the past three months.

In the sneak peek, both the sisters cry hard looking at each other and Shilpa states that she is already considering Shamita to be the winner of the show. She then proudly announces 'Mein Shamita Shetty Ki Behen Hoon' during their virtual meet. The Baazigar actress was elated to see her sister and addresses her by her nickname Tunki. She informs Salman that this is the longest time she remained away from her sister and that they are each other’s strength.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: “New Year special mein honge double emotions and double love! Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. #BB15 #BiggBoss @Voot (sic).” Take a look!