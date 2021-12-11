Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant And Ritesh Lock Lips In The House; Netizens React To Their Passionate Kiss

Rakhi Sawant is currently on cloud nine as she has become the first VIP contestant, who won the Ticket To Finale of Bigg Boss 15. Well, housemates celebrated her victory with much joy and happiness. On the other hand, her husband and contestant Ritesh was also very much happy for his wife. Let us tell you, the couple has often seen getting cosy inside the madhouse.

And recently, Rakhi and Ritesh showed their passionate love for each other by locking lips on national television. Yes, you read that right! The couple was sitting in the garden area along with a few other housemates. They were discussing about Rakhi and Ritesh's hush-hush marriage, and in between that, the housemates asked the couple to kiss each other.

Interestingly, Ritesh didn't miss any chance and expressed his love by locking lips with Rakhi Sawant. Well, after the brief kiss, the Main Hoon Na actress couldn't stop blushing. Rakhi and Ritesh Singh's kissing video is going viral on social media, and netizens have started giving mixed reactions to the same.

See reactions here-

SonamRaghav "Oh ho kiss nd all #RakhiSawant is blushing. Kya baat hai #Ritesh awwwww #BiggBoss15 #BB15." KunwariDaayan "That scumbag Ritesh jija kisses #RakhiSawant on the lips. Yuckkk! How cud Rakhi even let him.If that was me I'd scrub my lips off with bleach till the skin comes off. He looks like such a filthy creep especially after his biwi's interview about his karname. #BiggBoss15." Hetalmodii "Itna camera pan karke kissing scene dikha rahe hai #BiggBoss15 #RakhiSawant #RiteshSingh." ____Bloom_____ "What kind of reality show is #BiggBoss15 #Ritesh is married and have kid outside. And now pretending to be #RakhiSawant's husband. And kissing her. Bullshit!!!! #BB15."

(Social media posts are unedited)