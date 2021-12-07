Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Pulls Abhijeet Bichukale’s Hair As He Says ‘Ye Pati Hire Karke Layi Hai Kya?’

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15, VIP members Rakhi Sawant and Abhijeet Bichukale will be seen having a heated argument in the house. In the recent promo of the Salman Khan show, the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Bichukale will be seen questioning Rakhi over her marriage with Ritesh.

In the Bigg Boss 15 promo, Abhijeet Bichukale can be heard saying, "Rakhi, yeh pati hire karke layi hai kya?" Well, Bichukale's question doesn't go down well with Rakhi Sawant as she gets angry and yells at him. She calls him "bhaade ka tattu." Moreover, Abhijeet warns her not to raise her voice and create irrelevant issues inside the house. But on the other hand, Rakhi's anger goes out of control as she throws his luggage and breaks a chair.

Ritesh also asks Abhijeet Bichukale not to raise questions over his relationship with Rakhi Sawant. The controversial diva further asks Abhijeet, "Dimaag mein kaise aaya ki mera pati bhaade ka hai. Saat phere liye hai. Mera pati bhaade ka nahi hai. Tum gaalibaaz ho." Ritesh also says, "Dimaag mein rehta hai tabhi aap bolte ho."

Abhijeet Bichukale tells Rakhi Sawant that even Salman Khan had told her the same, but the actress counters him and says, "Tumhari biwi bhaade ki hai." During a heated argument, Rakhi pulls Abhijeet's hair. Other housemates try to calm them down, however, both the VIPs are not in a mood to listen to anyone.

Let us tell you, Abhijeet and Rakhi were sharing a good bond of friendship with each other inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Looks like, this argument will end their cute bond. Abhijeet had a big fight with Shamita Shetty last week. Tejasswi Prakash also feels that he is a misogynist. Now, after seeing this drama, it would be interesting to see how Salman Khan will react to this.