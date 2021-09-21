Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh To Make An Appearance For The First Time On The Show?

The show Bigg Boss 15 will soon premiere on October 2, 2021, and while there have been many speculations about the contestants, the latest development surrounding the same suggests that Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh might make an appearance on the show along with his wife. This will also be his first-ever public appearance on television. It is not a hidden fact that he has not appeared publcily till now nor has his picture been revealed on any social media platform.

Speaking to ETimes about the same, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh said that he could not appear on the show during Bigg Boss 14 despite Salman Khan wishing to see him because he was busy with his business commitments. However, he added that he will be making an appearance on Bigg Boss 15 along with Rakhi. Ritesh also refused to share his picture with the publication and added that he will be seen on the show. He also went on to say that he is looking forward to meeting the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor on the show.

Rakhi Sawant had graced the show the previous season as a contestant. She had an active role in being boosting the TRP of the show with her entertaining antics. However, she was also seen expressing her disappointment in her troubled marriage with her husband Ritesh. The Main Hoon Na actress was seen telling her co-contestant Rahul Vaidya that her husband refuses to visit her and is not giving any clarity to her regarding the status of her marriage. She also stated that her husband is allegedly involved with another woman.

Not only this but during the press conference episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant also said that due to some circumstances that she cannot reveal, her husband has refused to show his face to the public glare. The 'Pardesiya' star had further added that her husband Ritesh had allegedly threatened to leave her if she would reveal his picture on her social media platform. Rakhi had tied the knot with him in the year 2019 wherein she had revealed that is an NRI and a businessman by profession. However, she had cropped him out of all their wedding pictures,