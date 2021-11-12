Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat’s Sister Sheetal Updates About Her Brother’s Health; Says He Is Doing Better

A couple of days, Raqesh Bapat had to leave Bigg Boss 15 due to his health issues. For the unversed, the actor suffered a major kidney stone pain, due to which, he has to get hospitalised for further medical treatment. Ever since he went out of the show, Raqesh fans have been very curious to know about his health updates.

Amidst all the worries, Raqesh Bapat's sister Sheetal Bapat recently shared a positive update about her brother's health. She took to Twitter and wrote, "Health is always the first priority, @RaQesh19 is doing better as per the updates we are getting from the team. Overwhelmed with the love and support from all of you. God Bless 🙏 #RaqeshBapat."

Apart from that, Sheetal Bapat also slammed Vishal Kotian for commenting on Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's relationship. She shared a note penned by his friend on Twitter, in which they mentioned Raqesh's career and proved that he is a good man. For the unversed, Vishal Kotian had said, "Bohot bada haath maara hai apne bhai ne. Seedha woh Shilpa Shetty jo hai na, uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab kya hai ki uske dum pe yeh show se woh show, woh show se yeh show karta rehta hai, uska chalta rahega (He scored big. He managed to impress Shilpa Shetty's sister. Because of her, he is now going from show to show)."

Sheetal Bapat wrote, "What they say and do is a projection of their own reality ! @aravetkar @nileshsule, well said ! @RaQesh19 is fortunate to have so many true friends and organic fans who love him so much."

On the other hand, Shamita Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty also slammed Vishal for his comment. She tweeted, "Vishal Kotian usual best bitching at Shamita - he calls Akka (sister)& drags her family most untrustworthy 😡simply not done." (sic)

Looks like, Vishal Kotian's comment over the ShaRa relationship is not going down well with many people. Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra had also slammed him on Twitter. Fans are now hoping Raqesh Bapat to make a strong comeback in the house and give a befitting reply to Vishal Kotian.