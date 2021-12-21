Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai And Rakhi Sawant Lock Horns Over The Ticket To Finale Task

The ongoing episodes of Bigg Boss 15 are witnessing some high octane drama with the Ticket To Finale task underway. The remaining housemates except for Rakhi Sawant have to fight it out to become the second finalist of the show. Now, the makers of the show have released a promo that shows Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai lock horns during the task.

The promo showcases Rakhi Sawant trying to hatch a plan along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shamita Shetty and others to try not to let the opposite gang members win the Ticket To Finale task. Pratik Sehejpal can also be seen removing Rashami Desai from the race to become a finalist by burning her picture. He says that according to him, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is not deserving to become the finalist.

Next one can see Rakhi Sawant who is the Sanchalak of the task taking some decisions that Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai think is unfair. Karan calls Rakhi and the opposite gang members to be cheaters and challenges them to win a task without cheating. The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor also threatens to cancel the task. Not only this, but Rashami also becomes furious with Rakhi.

Rashami Desai can be seen telling Rakhi Sawant that she is looking wrong by supporting the wrong side. The Uttaran actress further adds that she had made a big mistake by helping Rakhi win her first Ticket To Finale task. Rashami then also challenges Rakhi to witness her cancelling the task. Rakhi also accepts her challenge. The promo ends with Bigg Boss about to announce his decision regarding the task. Take a look at the promo of the same.

It seems that the upcoming episodes will see immense drama over the Ticket To Finale task. The last week saw Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Singh being eliminated from the show. Contestant Rajiv Adatia was also eliminated from the show. The last Ticket To Finale task saw contestants Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Devoleena Bhattacharjee being ousted from the task. There have been speculations that the coming weeks might also see the family members of the contestants paying them a visit.