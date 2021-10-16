Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Lashes Out Afsana Khan; Says If He Had A Choice, He Would Have Eliminated Her

Bigg Boss 15's second Weekend Ka Vaar is here! Like every weekend, this weekend too Salman Khan will be reviewing this week's episode. From Jay Bhanushali abusing Pratik Sehajpal to Afsana Khan age-shaming and body-shaming Shamita Shetty- a lot of things happened this week. The viewers have been waiting to know Salman's reaction for the same.

As per the latest promo, the host will be lashing out at Afsana Khan. He sacastically called Afasna and repeated the words that she used for Shamita. He also mentioned Afsana's words 'buddhi aurat', 'ghar baithne ka time hai tera', 'ghatiya aurat', that she told to the Bollywood actress and asked who she is to decide anyone's character.

Afsana then tells him that he is elder, and Salman interferes and says, "No, no, I am buddha' (No, no, I am old). While Afsana tries to defend herself and says that she was filled with rage, Salman asked her if she could do anything when she is angry.

Salman Khan also spoke about her set pattern where along with her voice she also uses her hands. Other contestants agreed with the host.

Salman Khan warns her and says that if he had a choice, he would have eliminated her right away. He says, "Mera choice hota toh main aapko is ghar se beghar kar deta." Afsana says that she is ready to go out, but Salman Khan stops her by calling her name in anger.

It is also being said that Salman will also take Jay Bhanushali to task as he abused Pratik Sehajpal. He politely asks how his daughter will feel if she watches him in such a way!

Apparently, Farah Khan will be special guest and she too will ask Jay the same. It is also being said that Farah will be announcing elimination this week.

Splitsvilla's Bhavya Calls Bigg Boss 15's Ieshaan-Meisha's Love Story Fake; Says Meisha Knows To Use People

Bigg Boss 15 October 15 Highlights: Shamita Shetty Gets Into A Heated Argument With Afsana Khan

As per the reports doing the rounds on social media, there will be no elimination this weekend.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.