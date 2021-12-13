    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Remembers Sidharth Shukla; Says ‘Aaj Ka Episode Aapke Naam’

      TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack. His sudden demise left the entire nation in shock. The actor was a big star in the TV industry and his name has been written in golden words in the history of Bigg Boss. Recently, Salman Khan also remembered Sidharth on his birth anniversary (December 12) on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15.

      At the beginning of an episode, Salman Khan remembered Sidharth Shukla and called him 'irreplaceable'. Notably, Salman dedicated the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to Shukla. The late actor's beautiful journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house was shown in the short video clip.

      Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Remembers Sidharth Shukla; Says 'Aaj Ka Episode Aapke Naam'

      While remembering Sidharth Shukla, Salman Khan said, "Aaj Bigg Boss ke us winner ka birthday hai jo humare saath nahi rahe. The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla. You left us too soon buddy. Missing you, and wishing you on this very special day. Aur aaj ka episode aapke naam (Today is the birthday of the Bigg Boss winner who is no longer with us. I dedicate today's episode to you.)"

      Colors TV also shared the video clip on Instagram and wrote, "Laakhon dilon ki dhadkan, muskurata hua unka mann. Kaha humein alvida jaldi, we dedicate this episode to the one and only Sidharth Shukla❤️ Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @Vootselect. #BB15 #WeekendKaVaar."

      Let us tell you, Sidharth Shukla fans got emotional on social media and remembered their favourite star on his birth anniversary. His rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill also shared his picture on social media. For the unversed, Sidharth's funeral was attended by almost all the TV actors such as Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Gauahar Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and so on.

      Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 17:00 [IST]
